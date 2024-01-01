en English
RBI Introduces New Guidelines to Manage Unclaimed Bank Deposits

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:11 pm EST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unveiled new regulations for banks to handle unclaimed deposits, a move aimed at reducing the volume of inactive accounts in the banking system and ensuring the rightful return of funds. These guidelines encompass directives for banks to conduct periodic reviews, implement anti-fraud measures, establish a grievance resolution mechanism, and actively trace account holders or their legal counterparts.

Streamlining Processes and Protecting Interests

The RBI’s guidelines cover a range of aspects, including the classification of accounts and deposits as inoperative, periodic review, measures to prevent fraud, and steps for tracing customers of inactive accounts and unclaimed deposits. These instructions apply to all commercial banks, cooperative banks, and regional rural banks and will come into effect from April 1, 2024.

Centralizing Search for Unclaimed Deposits

In a bid to aid the tracking of unclaimed deposits, the RBI launched the UDGAM portal in August 2023. This initiative allows individuals to search for unclaimed deposits across different banks in a centralized manner, a significant shift from the earlier routine of searching each bank’s website separately.

‘100 Days 100 Pays’ Campaign

In another strategic move, the RBI initiated the ‘100 Days 100 Pays’ campaign in May 2023. This campaign focuses on banks identifying and settling the top 100 unclaimed deposits in every district within 100 days. The deadline for this campaign has been extended to April 1, 2024. This initiative, along with the new guidelines, is expected to be a major step in decreasing the number of unclaimed deposits and facilitating their return to rightful owners.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

