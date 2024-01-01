en English
Business

RBI Increases Bulk Deposit Limits for Urban Cooperative Banks

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:01 pm EST


Indian banking has entered a new phase as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced an increase in the bulk deposit limit for scheduled primary (urban) cooperative banks in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities. In a significant move, the central banking institution has raised the bar, setting the new limit to Rs 1 crore and above. This is a marked change from the previous limits, though the exact figures were not explicitly stated in the announcement.

Boost for Cooperative Banks

Urban cooperative banks not based in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities will also see an increase, with the bulk deposit limits being set at Rs 15 lakh and above. The RBI’s decision is seen as a strategic action to enhance the financial capabilities of these banks. By doing so, it is poised to improve the banking services in smaller cities, responding to the specific needs of the cooperative banking sector in these regions.

Implications for Customers and Banks

This change in policy is expected to result in customers placing deposits below Rs 1 crore earning a uniform rate of interest. Previously, they could negotiate the rate with the bank. However, the new rules bring a level of consistency to the interest rates, providing more predictability for both customers and banks. This is a significant adjustment to the definition of ‘Bulk Deposit’, highlighting the RBI’s proactive approach to adapt regulations in response to evolving financial landscapes.

The RBI’s New Focus on Unclaimed Deposits

Alongside the revision of bulk deposit limits, the RBI has issued guidelines for banks on unclaimed deposits. These instructions urge banks to conduct periodic reviews for accounts that have remained inactive for a decade or more. Additionally, the RBI has initiated a campaign titled ‘100 Days 100 Pays’ for banks to trace and settle the top 100 unclaimed deposits within 100 days in every district of the country.

The story is still developing, and it is anticipated that further details may emerge in due course. This move marks another step by the RBI in its ongoing efforts to recalibrate the financial thresholds and improve banking services across India.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

