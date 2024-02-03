RBI Halts Deposits at Paytm Payments Bank Amid Non-compliance Concerns

In a surprising move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a directive to Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL), barring it from accepting new customer deposits or enabling top-ups in existing accounts, wallets, FASTags, and other services, effective from February 29, 2024. This action follows the RBI's continued concerns over persistent non-compliances by PPBL.

RBI's Strict Measures

The directive is a result of the RBI's stringent supervisory measures, prompted by significant non-compliance issues and ongoing supervisory concerns. Previously, on March 11, 2022, the RBI had temporarily barred PPBL from onboarding new customers. This new directive poses a potential threat to a substantial user base, which includes 330 million wallets, 30 million bank accounts, 1.6 billion UPI transactions per month, and 8 million FASTags linked to Paytm Bank.

Paytm's Clarification and Future Plans

In response to this directive, Paytm Group CFO, Madhur Deora, clarified that Paytm and PPBL are separate entities with independent operations. Each entity has its own management team, board, and compliance and risk teams. Deora emphasized that Paytm, a payments company, partners with various banks and not just PPBL. Going forward, Paytm intends to accelerate partnerships with other banks to continue the expansion of its payments and financial services.

Interconnection of One97 Communications and PPBL

Despite Deora's statement, concerns about the interconnectedness between One97 Communications Ltd (OCL) and PPBL continue to linger. OCL holds two board seats as part of its shareholder agreement but does not exert operational influence over the bank, adhering to banking regulations. This, however, has not pacified market concerns following the RBI's order and the potential implication of an operating license revocation for PPBL.