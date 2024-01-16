RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Discusses Inflation and Crypto Risks at Davos 2024

In a recent address at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das underscored the challenges of food inflation volatility, signaling its central role on the RBI's policy agenda. Through his speech, Das spotlighted the highly fluctuating nature of food prices, which can be considerably swayed by weather events and other external factors.

India's Inflation Landscape

India's retail inflation rate climbed to 5.69% in December, indicating a four-month high. Nevertheless, this figure fell below the projected 5.9%. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November was relatively lower, resting at 5.55%. The inflation surge in December was primarily propelled by an unfavorable base effect, although the price momentum displayed signs of decelerating.

For instance, the Consumer Food Price Index witnessed a 0.9% decline month-on-month, primarily attributed to a 5.3% plunge in vegetable prices. A similar slowdown in price growth was discernible in other sectors such as housing, registering a 0.6% drop. Despite these developments, other indices like clothing, footwear, fuel, light, and miscellaneous items experienced a slight uptick of 0.2% from the previous month.

Das's Economic Outlook and Crypto Warning

Das also shed light on India's economic growth prospects, stating they remain robust with signs of sustained growth momentum in the foreseeable future. However, he also acknowledged the risks associated with cryptocurrencies, cautioning that they could endanger financial stability, currency stability, and the monetary system, particularly in emerging market economies like India.

He portrayed cryptocurrencies as highly speculative and advised that nations should tread carefully given the significant risks involved. The governor reaffirmed that the RBI remains steadfast in its commitment to guiding inflation down to the target of 4% and ensuring the moderation in inflation continues towards the central bank's target.