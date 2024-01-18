RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Discusses India's Economic Outlook at WEF 2024

In a momentous turn of events at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shaktikanta Das, presented his perspectives on critical issues encompassing credit growth and the burgeoning field of digital lending. This comes at a time when the global financial community is keeping a close watch on emerging markets like India, that are witnessing rapid technological progressions in their financial sectors.

India's Economic Outlook

While addressing the attendees at Davos, Governor Das expressed that RBI won't consider interest rate cuts unless inflation settles firmly around the 4% target. His comments reveal that the topic of rate cuts is not even under discussion at present. He further stated that a global recession seems unlikely as individual economies have withstood pressures robustly. India's retail inflation has moderated within the target zone, and the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth has revived. He projected that the GDP growth in the current year would be around 7.3% and the expectation for FY 24-25 is about 7%.

India's Journey from Crisis to Confidence

The Governor elucidated on India's journey from crisis to confidence, emphasizing on the country's macroeconomic stability. His address at the World Economic Forum highlighted aspects of GDP growth, inflation, and the country's economic outlook for 2024-25. Shaktikanta Das also underscored the importance of financial stability and the role of the Reserve Bank of India in maintaining it.

RBI's Stance on Credit Expansion and Digital Lending

Das's insights are especially significant as they reflect the central bank's efforts to strike a balance between economic growth and financial stability. The Governor discussed RBI's stance on the current pace of credit expansion and the measures being taken to ensure that it remains on a sustainable path. He also shed light on the regulatory framework being adapted to manage the challenges and opportunities presented by digital lending platforms. His address underscores the RBI's commitment to fostering a stable financial environment that promotes innovation while also safeguarding consumer interests and maintaining systemic integrity.

This discussion at WEF 2024, among other topics, is indicative of the broader concerns and priorities of global economic leaders and policymakers. It reflects the collective intent to navigate the complexities of the global economic landscape while ensuring sustained growth and stability.