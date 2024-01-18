RBI Governor Highlights India's Economic Stability Amid Global Uncertainties

In a recent address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das, shed light on India's economic landscape, acknowledging the country's successful management of macroeconomic stability, growth, and financial stability. The Governor particularly underscored the effectiveness of monetary policy actions in keeping inflation under control.

RBI's Firm Stance on Interest Rates

Amid ongoing economic discussions, Das clarified that the RBI wouldn't consider interest rate cuts until inflation firmly settles around the 4% target. He added that it would be premature to discuss rate cuts without clear evidence of sustained inflation at this level. This statement reflects the RBI's unwavering commitment to a stable and predictable policy environment.

Global Uncertainties Impacting Policy-Making

However, despite India's economic stability, Das expressed concerns over the complexities of policy-making in the face of global uncertainties. The recent disruptions in the global supply chain, underscored by attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, have escalated logistics costs and induced delays, adding to the challenge.

Focus on Inflation and Rupee Stability

Das emphasized the need for an actively disinflationary monetary policy, even in the face of a recent fall in core inflation. He also highlighted the impact of the global geopolitical situation on economies, particularly on food inflation. The Governor anticipates that January inflation will moderate and reiterated the central bank's focus on maintaining inflation at 4%. In addition to this, Das discussed the stability of the rupee, the RBI's intervention in the exchange rate market, and the buildup of foreign exchange reserves to mitigate depreciation pressure.

While acknowledging India's readiness to tackle current challenges, Das concluded that the future remains uncertain. He stressed that the country must wait and see how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks or months, demonstrating a realistic and cautious approach to India's economic future.