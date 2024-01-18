RBI Governor Clarifies Stance on Credit Deposit Ratio, Cautions Against Overzealous Lending

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a statement offering clarity on the central bank's position concerning the Credit Deposit Ratio (CDR). The Governor stressed that the RBI has not set a specific CDR benchmark, nor does it intend to do so in the future.

RBI's Stance on CDR

The Credit Deposit Ratio is a critical parameter in the banking sector. It measures the amount a bank lends out of its total deposits. The RBI Governor's statement is a significant development, given the recent concerns about high CDR in the Indian banking industry.

However, in his remarks, the Governor emphasized that the central bank has not mandated any specific CDR number. The RBI's position is that while lending is a vital part of banking operations, it must be done responsibly and not lead to excessive exuberance, potentially jeopardizing the stability of the financial system.

Impact on the Banking Industry

The Governor's clarifications serve as a guide to banks on managing their lending activities prudently, without the need for regulatory intervention in terms of setting a CDR benchmark. This statement comes at a time when there are concerns about the high CDR among Indian banks, which could exert pressure on their financial stability.

Expert Opinions and Market Reactions

The Governor's comments have drawn attention from industry experts and have had implications on the market. There was a noticeable impact on HDFC Bank's share price following the announcement. Furthermore, senior bankers and a report from S&P have expressed concerns about the potential strain on the credit-deposit ratio of Indian banks.