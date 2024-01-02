en English
Business

RBI Enhances Bulk Deposit Limits for Urban Cooperative Banks

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:36 pm EST
RBI Enhances Bulk Deposit Limits for Urban Cooperative Banks

On January 1, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unveiled a policy change that directly impacts the bulk deposit limits among scheduled primary (urban) cooperative banks (UCBs) in tier 3 and 4 cities nationwide. The central bank has decided to increase the bulk deposit limit to Rs 1 crore and above, marking a significant leap from the earlier threshold.

RBI’s New Policy: The Implications

This policy revision seeks to offer greater flexibility to these banks in handling larger deposits from customers. In contrast, for urban cooperative banks that aren’t situated in tier 3 and 4 cities, the RBI has pegged the bulk deposit limit at Rs 15 lakh and above. The RBI’s announcement forms part of a continuing review of banking policies, with the objective of backing the financial stability and operational efficiency of the cooperative banking sector.

The Rationale Behind the Policy Change

In the light of the recent review, the RBI has redefined the term ‘bulk deposit’ and conspicuously increased the limit for Scheduled Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks classified as Tier 3 and 4. However, the limit for other Co-operative banks remains unaltered at Rupees fifteen lakh and above. The modifications aim to accommodate the diverse scale and operational contexts of UCBs, enabling a custom-tailored regulatory approach.

Decoding the Impact on Urban Cooperative Banks

This decision by the RBI could potentially reshape the financial strategies and services provided by urban cooperative banks. This is especially true for those located in smaller cities classified as tier 3 and 4, where the availability of banking services is pivotal for local economies. As this is a developing situation, more details might be ensuing, giving further insights into the RBI’s direction and its ramifications on the banking landscape.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

