en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

RBI Enhances Bulk Deposit Limit for Urban Cooperative Banks in Tier 3 and 4 Cities

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST
RBI Enhances Bulk Deposit Limit for Urban Cooperative Banks in Tier 3 and 4 Cities

In a decisive move aimed at strengthening the financial operations of urban cooperative banks in smaller cities, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced an increase in the bulk deposit limit for scheduled primary (urban) co-operative banks in tier 3 and 4 cities. The new bulk deposit limit for these banks is set at Rs 1 crore and above, a significant rise from the previous limit of Rs 15 lakh and above. This decision was made following a review by the central bank and is designed to foster better financial service provision by these banks.

Revised Bulk Deposit Limits for Urban Cooperative Banks

The RBI’s announcement entails an enhancement of the bulk deposit limit for urban cooperative banks not based in tier 3 and 4 cities as well. The bulk deposit limits for these banks have been set at Rs 15 lakh and above. This revised policy aims to recalibrate financial thresholds based on location and is expected to result in a uniform rate of interest for deposits below the new threshold.

Implications for Customers and Banks

Customers placing deposits below Rs 1 crore will now earn a uniform rate of interest, which brings consistency to the interest rates. This initiative is part of the RBI’s strategic effort towards facilitating better financial management in urban cooperative banks across different tiers of cities. In addition to the revised bulk deposit limit, the RBI has also issued guidelines for banks on unclaimed deposits. Banks are urged to conduct periodic reviews for accounts that have remained inactive for a decade or more.

‘100 Days 100 Pays’ Campaign

As part of the RBI’s drive to trace and settle unclaimed deposits, the central bank has initiated a campaign titled ‘100 Days 100 Pays.’ The campaign’s objective is for banks to trace and settle the top 100 unclaimed deposits within 100 days in every district of the country. This move by the RBI is a significant step towards ensuring that the benefits of banking services reach the widest possible audience.

0
Business Economy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024

By Salman Khan

Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees

By Geeta Pillai

Philippine Stock Exchange Expects to Double IPOs in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Apple's Strategic Shift to Custom Silicon: A New Era of Innovation

By BNN Correspondents

Nashville's Luxury Hotel Boom: Growth and Challenges ...
@Business · 2 mins
Nashville's Luxury Hotel Boom: Growth and Challenges ...
heart comment 0
Rethinking the Value of a College Degree: Career Prospects, Earnings, and Regrets

By BNN Correspondents

Rethinking the Value of a College Degree: Career Prospects, Earnings, and Regrets
Anand Mahindra Foresees Economic ‘Lift-Off’ for India in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Anand Mahindra Foresees Economic 'Lift-Off' for India in 2024
TCS Faces Labour Department Notice; GST Collections Rise: Daily News Roundup

By Dil Bar Irshad

TCS Faces Labour Department Notice; GST Collections Rise: Daily News Roundup
Navigating Financial Adjustments and Property Records in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Financial Adjustments and Property Records in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
41 seconds
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
43 seconds
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
1 min
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
2 mins
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
3 mins
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
5 mins
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
5 mins
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
6 mins
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
27 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
2 hours
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
2 hours
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app