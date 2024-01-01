RBI Enhances Bulk Deposit Limit for Urban Cooperative Banks in Tier 3 and 4 Cities

In a decisive move aimed at strengthening the financial operations of urban cooperative banks in smaller cities, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced an increase in the bulk deposit limit for scheduled primary (urban) co-operative banks in tier 3 and 4 cities. The new bulk deposit limit for these banks is set at Rs 1 crore and above, a significant rise from the previous limit of Rs 15 lakh and above. This decision was made following a review by the central bank and is designed to foster better financial service provision by these banks.

Revised Bulk Deposit Limits for Urban Cooperative Banks

The RBI’s announcement entails an enhancement of the bulk deposit limit for urban cooperative banks not based in tier 3 and 4 cities as well. The bulk deposit limits for these banks have been set at Rs 15 lakh and above. This revised policy aims to recalibrate financial thresholds based on location and is expected to result in a uniform rate of interest for deposits below the new threshold.

Implications for Customers and Banks

Customers placing deposits below Rs 1 crore will now earn a uniform rate of interest, which brings consistency to the interest rates. This initiative is part of the RBI’s strategic effort towards facilitating better financial management in urban cooperative banks across different tiers of cities. In addition to the revised bulk deposit limit, the RBI has also issued guidelines for banks on unclaimed deposits. Banks are urged to conduct periodic reviews for accounts that have remained inactive for a decade or more.

‘100 Days 100 Pays’ Campaign

As part of the RBI’s drive to trace and settle unclaimed deposits, the central bank has initiated a campaign titled ‘100 Days 100 Pays.’ The campaign’s objective is for banks to trace and settle the top 100 unclaimed deposits within 100 days in every district of the country. This move by the RBI is a significant step towards ensuring that the benefits of banking services reach the widest possible audience.