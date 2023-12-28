RBI Directs Banks to Lower Credit-Deposit Ratio to Bolster Financial Stability

In a move signaling its intent to maintain financial stability and mitigate risks associated with over-lending and liquidity shortfalls, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reportedly directed certain banks to lower their credit-deposit (CD) ratios to below 75%. The CD ratio, a critical indicator of a bank’s liquidity, denotes the proportion of a bank’s total deposits that have been lent out. A high CD ratio indicates that a significant chunk of deposits is being utilized as loans, potentially leading to liquidity challenges if not effectively managed.

Regulating Banks with High CD Ratios

Sources in the know have revealed that IDFC First Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB), and Equitas are among the banks currently with the highest CD ratios. By mandating these banks to bring their ratios below the 75% mark, the RBI aims to ensure that they maintain sufficient liquidity to meet potential withdrawal demands and honor other financial commitments.

Impact on the Financial Market

This regulatory measure by the RBI has come into sharp focus in recent stock market updates. The action is part of the central bank’s continuous efforts to uphold financial stability and avert risks that could emerge from over-lending or liquidity shortfalls.

Other Key Financial Indicators

An RBI report highlights that the balance sheet expansion pace of Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) accelerated in 2022-23, driven by double-digit credit growth, largely due to unsecured loans. The gross non-performing (GNPA) ratio of banks reached a new decadal low of 3.2 percent at the end of September 2023. Concurrently, consolidated balance sheets expanded by 12.3 percent in FY23, according to the latest RBI report. Experts predict a range of 6.70-7.30 percent for the 10-year benchmark government bond in the coming year.