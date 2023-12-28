en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

RBI Directs Banks to Lower Credit-Deposit Ratio to Bolster Financial Stability

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:50 am EST
RBI Directs Banks to Lower Credit-Deposit Ratio to Bolster Financial Stability

In a move signaling its intent to maintain financial stability and mitigate risks associated with over-lending and liquidity shortfalls, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reportedly directed certain banks to lower their credit-deposit (CD) ratios to below 75%. The CD ratio, a critical indicator of a bank’s liquidity, denotes the proportion of a bank’s total deposits that have been lent out. A high CD ratio indicates that a significant chunk of deposits is being utilized as loans, potentially leading to liquidity challenges if not effectively managed.

Regulating Banks with High CD Ratios

Sources in the know have revealed that IDFC First Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB), and Equitas are among the banks currently with the highest CD ratios. By mandating these banks to bring their ratios below the 75% mark, the RBI aims to ensure that they maintain sufficient liquidity to meet potential withdrawal demands and honor other financial commitments.

Impact on the Financial Market

This regulatory measure by the RBI has come into sharp focus in recent stock market updates. The action is part of the central bank’s continuous efforts to uphold financial stability and avert risks that could emerge from over-lending or liquidity shortfalls.

Other Key Financial Indicators

An RBI report highlights that the balance sheet expansion pace of Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) accelerated in 2022-23, driven by double-digit credit growth, largely due to unsecured loans. The gross non-performing (GNPA) ratio of banks reached a new decadal low of 3.2 percent at the end of September 2023. Concurrently, consolidated balance sheets expanded by 12.3 percent in FY23, according to the latest RBI report. Experts predict a range of 6.70-7.30 percent for the 10-year benchmark government bond in the coming year.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jim Green Footwear: From Local Success to Global Expansion

By Israel Ojoko

Asian Markets Rise on US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations

By Nimrah Khatoon

Indian Rupee Strengthens Amid Declining Dollar Index and Strong Equity Markets

By Dil Bar Irshad

Deloitte Study: High-Potential Employees Represent Only 15% of Workforce

By BNN Correspondents

AI Outperforms Expectations: Paytm and Google Prepare for Layoffs ...
@Business · 9 mins
AI Outperforms Expectations: Paytm and Google Prepare for Layoffs ...
heart comment 0
Philippine Economy Set for Robust Rebound in 2024, Predicts RCBC Chief Economist

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Economy Set for Robust Rebound in 2024, Predicts RCBC Chief Economist
Kajaria Ceramics Boosts Investment in Kajaria Plywood: A Strategic Move for Market Expansion

By Rafia Tasleem

Kajaria Ceramics Boosts Investment in Kajaria Plywood: A Strategic Move for Market Expansion
Anticipated Improvements in IBC Case Handling by Tribunals in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Anticipated Improvements in IBC Case Handling by Tribunals in 2024
How Amanda Bradford’s The League Revolutionized the Dating App Industry

By Hadeel Hashem

How Amanda Bradford's The League Revolutionized the Dating App Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
1 min
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
3 mins
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
4 mins
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
4 mins
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
4 mins
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
6 mins
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
6 mins
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
6 mins
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
7 mins
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app