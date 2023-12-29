RBI Clarifies Stance on Credit-Deposit Ratio, No Uniform Benchmark for Banks

In a move that brings clarity to the Indian banking sector, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put to rest concerns over reports of certain banks being instructed to reduce their credit-deposit (CD) ratios. The central bank has categorically stated that it does not plan on enforcing a uniform CD ratio across banks, allowing them to determine their lending strategies based on individual risk assessments and market dynamics.

Understanding the CD Ratio

The CD ratio is a crucial financial yardstick that reveals the amount of a bank’s total deposits being used in the form of loans. The indication of a bank’s lending activity in relation to its deposit base is reflected in this ratio. A higher CD ratio suggests an aggressive lending strategy, while a lower ratio represents a more conservative approach towards lending.

RBI’s Stance on the CD Ratio

Responding to an inquiry from CNBC-TV18, the RBI has clarified that it views the CD ratio as a supervisory tool and not a regulatory prescription. It is used to monitor the asset-liability position of banks. The central bank has emphasized that the CD ratio is merely one of many parameters to assess the performance of banks and should not be seen as a constraint on lending to any sector of the economy.

Implications for the Banking Sector

This clarification from the RBI comes at a time when there were growing concerns about the impact of regulatory directives on the banking sector’s lending practices and financial stability. The decision to allow banks to set their own CD ratios based on their individual risk profiles and market conditions reaffirms the RBI’s commitment to promoting a healthy and robust banking sector. It also underlines the central bank’s approach of encouraging banks to adopt responsible lending practices, rather than imposing a one-size-fits-all regulatory framework.

