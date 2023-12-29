en English
Business

RBI Cancels License of Botad Peoples Co-operative Bank; Depositors Protected by DICGC

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:21 am EST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has pulled the plug on The Botad Peoples Co-operative Bank Ltd. in Botad, Gujarat, by cancelling its license. The move marks the end of the bank’s ability to conduct traditional banking operations such as accepting deposits, repayment, and lending. However, the central bank has granted the institution the leeway to continue as a non-banking financial company (NBFC), which allows it to carry out financial services outside the typical banking spectrum.

RBI Decision: A Result of Inadequate Capital and Earning Prospects

The RBI’s decision to withdraw the license was drawn from an assessment that revealed the bank’s inadequate capital and earning prospects. These deficits indicated that the bank would not be able to fully repay its current depositors, making continued operations detrimental to depositor interests.

Non-compliance with Regulatory Provisions

The cancellation of the license is a move in line with the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. The RBI found that the bank was falling short on several regulatory provisions, leading to the drastic action. The bank is now slated to undergo the liquidation process.

Depositors’ Protection through DICGC Insurance Scheme

Despite the looming liquidation, depositors need not fret as they are shielded by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) insurance scheme. This program ensures that depositors will recover a certain amount of their deposits, providing a safety net in light of the bank’s crisis.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

