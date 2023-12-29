RBI Cancels License of Botad Peoples Co-operative Bank; Depositors Protected by DICGC

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has pulled the plug on The Botad Peoples Co-operative Bank Ltd. in Botad, Gujarat, by cancelling its license. The move marks the end of the bank’s ability to conduct traditional banking operations such as accepting deposits, repayment, and lending. However, the central bank has granted the institution the leeway to continue as a non-banking financial company (NBFC), which allows it to carry out financial services outside the typical banking spectrum.

RBI Decision: A Result of Inadequate Capital and Earning Prospects

The RBI’s decision to withdraw the license was drawn from an assessment that revealed the bank’s inadequate capital and earning prospects. These deficits indicated that the bank would not be able to fully repay its current depositors, making continued operations detrimental to depositor interests.

Non-compliance with Regulatory Provisions

The cancellation of the license is a move in line with the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. The RBI found that the bank was falling short on several regulatory provisions, leading to the drastic action. The bank is now slated to undergo the liquidation process.

Depositors’ Protection through DICGC Insurance Scheme

Despite the looming liquidation, depositors need not fret as they are shielded by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) insurance scheme. This program ensures that depositors will recover a certain amount of their deposits, providing a safety net in light of the bank’s crisis.