en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

RBI Announces Five Major Changes to UPI Transactions for 2024

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:01 am EST
RBI Announces Five Major Changes to UPI Transactions for 2024

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a series of significant changes to Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, set to take effect in 2024. These modifications, aimed at bolstering security and efficiency while enhancing the user experience, signal the RBI’s commitment to fostering a robust digital payment ecosystem across India.

Embracing Single-Block and Multiple Debits

Firstly, the RBI will introduce a ‘single-block-and-multiple-debits’ feature. This innovative functionality will allow users to earmark a specific amount in their account, enabling multiple debits against this block. This feature is especially beneficial for scheduled payments such as EMI or recurring transactions, providing users with greater control over their financial management.

Increased Transaction Limits: A Boost for High-Value Payments

Secondly, in a bid to facilitate larger transactions, the RBI has decided to raise the transaction limit for UPI payments. This move is expected to bring relief to consumers in the healthcare and education sectors, among others. The daily payment limit for UPI transactions has been set at Rs 1 lakh, with a higher ceiling of Rs 5 lakh earmarked for high-value payments in critical sectors.

On-Device Wallets: A New Paradigm in UPI Transactions

Thirdly, the RBI will integrate UPI with an ‘on-device wallet’ feature. This innovative functionality will allow users to store money in a wallet on their device, independent of their bank accounts. This development is seen as a significant stride towards making digital payments more accessible and user-friendly.

Simplifying Small-Value Transactions

The fourth change involves simplifying the process for small-value transactions. The goal is to make these transactions as seamless as cash transactions, thereby encouraging more users to adopt UPI for their daily transactions.

Addressing Grievances and Dispute Resolution

Lastly, the RBI plans to introduce a more effective mechanism to address grievances and dispute resolution. By ensuring a better service experience for users, the RBI aims to maintain the trust and confidence of consumers in the UPI payment system.

In conclusion, these five key changes reflect the RBI’s ongoing commitment to promoting digital payments, ensuring that UPI continues to be a secure, efficient, and user-friendly payment system for users across India.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
22 seconds ago
TotalEnergies to Decide on Ubeta Gas Project Investment in 2024
In a significant development for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, Matthieu Bouyer, the Managing Director and Country Chair of TotalEnergies Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, announced that the final investment decision for the Ubeta gas project would be taken in 2024. The announcement came during Bouyer’s visit to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board
TotalEnergies to Decide on Ubeta Gas Project Investment in 2024
Australian Labor Party Proposes Stricter Standards for 'Sophisticated Investors'
31 mins ago
Australian Labor Party Proposes Stricter Standards for 'Sophisticated Investors'
Gibraltar Insurance Institute's Charitable Donation Boosts Local Community Event
31 mins ago
Gibraltar Insurance Institute's Charitable Donation Boosts Local Community Event
FAA Requires Additional Data from Boeing, Impacting Aviation and Stock Markets
55 seconds ago
FAA Requires Additional Data from Boeing, Impacting Aviation and Stock Markets
Alaska Airlines to Inspect Boeing 737-9 MAX Aircraft: A Proactive Step Towards Safety
1 min ago
Alaska Airlines to Inspect Boeing 737-9 MAX Aircraft: A Proactive Step Towards Safety
Small Business Owners in Canada Face Critical Loan Repayment Deadline Amid Ongoing Challenges
28 mins ago
Small Business Owners in Canada Face Critical Loan Repayment Deadline Amid Ongoing Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
From Betrayal to Empowerment: Molly Proudfoot's Inspiring Transformation
7 seconds
From Betrayal to Empowerment: Molly Proudfoot's Inspiring Transformation
Ayodhya's Autopsy Assistant Santoshi Durga Honored with Invitation to Pran Pratistha Program
33 seconds
Ayodhya's Autopsy Assistant Santoshi Durga Honored with Invitation to Pran Pratistha Program
Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Wows with Singing Prowess in Viral Video
1 min
Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Wows with Singing Prowess in Viral Video
Adam Siao Him Fa Defends European Title with Audacious Illegal Backflip
1 min
Adam Siao Him Fa Defends European Title with Audacious Illegal Backflip
NHS Updates Bedsharing Guidelines: Towards Safer Practices and Less Guilt for Parents
2 mins
NHS Updates Bedsharing Guidelines: Towards Safer Practices and Less Guilt for Parents
In Review: A kaleidoscope of Current Events and Personal Stories
4 mins
In Review: A kaleidoscope of Current Events and Personal Stories
Durham Wildcats Aim for Upset Against Manchester City in Women's FA Cup
5 mins
Durham Wildcats Aim for Upset Against Manchester City in Women's FA Cup
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in 2024 Formula E Season Opener
27 mins
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in 2024 Formula E Season Opener
New Phase in January 6 House Investigation: Uncovering the Truth
28 mins
New Phase in January 6 House Investigation: Uncovering the Truth
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
34 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
6 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
11 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
11 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
11 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app