RBI Announces Five Major Changes to UPI Transactions for 2024

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a series of significant changes to Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, set to take effect in 2024. These modifications, aimed at bolstering security and efficiency while enhancing the user experience, signal the RBI’s commitment to fostering a robust digital payment ecosystem across India.

Embracing Single-Block and Multiple Debits

Firstly, the RBI will introduce a ‘single-block-and-multiple-debits’ feature. This innovative functionality will allow users to earmark a specific amount in their account, enabling multiple debits against this block. This feature is especially beneficial for scheduled payments such as EMI or recurring transactions, providing users with greater control over their financial management.

Increased Transaction Limits: A Boost for High-Value Payments

Secondly, in a bid to facilitate larger transactions, the RBI has decided to raise the transaction limit for UPI payments. This move is expected to bring relief to consumers in the healthcare and education sectors, among others. The daily payment limit for UPI transactions has been set at Rs 1 lakh, with a higher ceiling of Rs 5 lakh earmarked for high-value payments in critical sectors.

On-Device Wallets: A New Paradigm in UPI Transactions

Thirdly, the RBI will integrate UPI with an ‘on-device wallet’ feature. This innovative functionality will allow users to store money in a wallet on their device, independent of their bank accounts. This development is seen as a significant stride towards making digital payments more accessible and user-friendly.

Simplifying Small-Value Transactions

The fourth change involves simplifying the process for small-value transactions. The goal is to make these transactions as seamless as cash transactions, thereby encouraging more users to adopt UPI for their daily transactions.

Addressing Grievances and Dispute Resolution

Lastly, the RBI plans to introduce a more effective mechanism to address grievances and dispute resolution. By ensuring a better service experience for users, the RBI aims to maintain the trust and confidence of consumers in the UPI payment system.

In conclusion, these five key changes reflect the RBI’s ongoing commitment to promoting digital payments, ensuring that UPI continues to be a secure, efficient, and user-friendly payment system for users across India.