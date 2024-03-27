Raveena Tandon's 'Patna Shuklla' Set for OTT Debut on Disney+ Hotstar

Are you ready for a riveting courtroom drama that promises to strike a chord? 'Patna Shuklla,' starring the talented Raveena Tandon, is all set to make its OTT debut.

Advertisment

Directed by Vivek Budakoti and produced under the banner of Arbaaz Khan Productions, this film delves into the murky waters of educational scams, focusing on the plight of innocent aspirants caught in the vicious cycle.

Unveiling the Plot

'Patna Shuklla' introduces us to Tanvi Shukla (played by Raveena Tandon), a formidable lawyer and dedicated housewife. The narrative weaves through her professional and personal life as she uncovers a massive educational fraud.

Advertisment

With an ensemble cast including Anushka Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Jatin Goswami, the film promises a blend of powerful performances and a compelling storyline.

Mark your calendars! 'Patna Shuklla' is scheduled to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 29, 2024. The trailer, having amassed over 30 million views, sets high expectations for this legal drama. Remember, to catch this anticipated release, viewers will need a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, which starts at Rs.149 monthly.

Behind the Scenes

Director Vivek Budakoti shares his experience working with Raveena Tandon, expressing how her portrayal of Tanvi Shukla brings an unparalleled authenticity to the narrative. The film, rooted in the harsh realities of educational scams, aims not just to entertain but also to enlighten its audience about the challenges faced by many in the education sector.

As 'Patna Shuklla' prepares for its OTT release, it beckons viewers into a world where justice battles against corruption. This courtroom drama, with its stellar cast and gripping plot, is not just a film to watch but an experience to be absorbed. Its release on Disney+ Hotstar is a testament to the changing landscape of cinema, where powerful stories find their audience beyond the traditional theatres.