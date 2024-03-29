Raveena Tandon Shines Light on Gender Discrimination in 'Patna Shuklla' Interview

Raveena Tandon, a pivotal figure in Indian cinema, recently shared insights with IndiaToday.in about the gender discrimination challenges depicted in her latest film, 'Patna Shuklla'. In this OTT streaming film, Tandon portrays Tanvi Shukla, a resilient lawyer battling against corruption and an educational scam, reflecting stark realities faced by women in professional and domestic spheres.

Advertisment

Breaking Barriers in 'Patna Shuklla'

In 'Patna Shuklla', Tandon's character is a beacon for women striving for justice in a male-dominated legal world. Beyond her on-screen role, Tandon discussed the underlying societal expectations that confine women to traditional roles, despite their professional achievements. Her family's support, she noted, starkly contrasts with the broader societal norms that hinder many women's careers.

Real-Life Inspirations and Challenges

Advertisment

The actress also touched upon her personal connection to the legal field through her family's history of lawyers and judges. This background, she believes, adds depth to her portrayal of Tanvi Shukla. Tandon emphasized the universal struggle of women to balance professional and personal lives, underscoring the importance of addressing gender discrimination across all levels of society.

A New Phase of Selective Roles

Reflecting on her career trajectory, Tandon mentioned becoming more selective with roles, seeking quality over quantity. This discerning approach has led her to projects like 'Patna Shuklla', where she can both entertain and provoke thought on significant social issues. Through her work, Tandon aims to spark conversations about gender equity, hoping to inspire change.

As 'Patna Shuklla' garners attention, Raveena Tandon's role transcends entertainment, highlighting the persistent gender biases in society. Her portrayal not only mirrors the ongoing struggles of many women but also celebrates the resilience and determination required to challenge and overcome systemic discrimination.