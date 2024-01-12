en English
Raveena Tandon on the Coexistence of OTT and Cinemas; Set to Star in ‘Karmma Calling’

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Raveena Tandon on the Coexistence of OTT and Cinemas; Set to Star in 'Karmma Calling'

Award-winning actress Raveena Tandon has articulated her perspective on the cohabitation of Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms and traditional movie theaters, asserting that the two mediums aren’t at odds. The veteran, who is making her mark in the OTT realm while sustaining her celebrated cinema career, maintains that certain films are designed for the big screen, providing a distinct cinematic experience that OTT platforms can’t replicate.

OTT Platforms and Cinemas: Complementing Each Other

In the ongoing debate over the dominance of one medium over the other, Raveena Tandon has emphasized the complementary nature of both. She acknowledges that OTT platforms can escalate viewership, as demonstrated by the film ‘KGF’. However, she insists on the unique allure of cinema, which provides an immersive atmosphere that home-viewing cannot match.

Making Her Mark in the OTT Space

Raveena Tandon, renowned for her illustrious career in Bollywood, is now expanding her horizons to include OTT platforms. She is set to star in ‘Karmma Calling‘, an Indian adaptation of the ABC series ‘Revenge’. In this new venture, Tandon portrays Indrani Kothari, a role that starkly contrasts with her real-life persona.

‘Karmma Calling’: A Tale of Glamour and Deception

Directed by Ruchi Narain, ‘Karmma Calling’ unfolds the narrative of opulence, glamour, deceit, and betrayal amidst the affluent society of Alibaug. The series, which also features Varun Sood and Namrata Sheth, will be available for streaming on Disney Hotstar from January 26, 2024. This follows Raveena’s first web show ‘Aranyak‘, marking her second venture into the OTT space.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

