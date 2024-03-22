Raveena Tandon Highlights Education Scams in 'Patna Shuklla', Calls for Action Against Injustice

Raveena Tandon, in an exclusive interview with IndiaToday.in, delved into the critical issues of educational scams and the misuse of power by influential figures. Her upcoming film, 'Patna Shuklla', serves as a medium to bring these pressing concerns to the forefront, focusing on a courtroom drama that sheds light on an education roll number scam. The film not only entertains but also inspires action against such injustices.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Plot: A Battle for Justice

'Patna Shuklla', starring Raveena Tandon as lawyer Tanvi Shukla, embarks on an extraordinary journey to expose and combat an educational scam that jeopardizes the futures of countless students. The film, set against the backdrop of a courtroom drama, delves into the complexities of fighting against entrenched systems of power and corruption. Tandon's character, alongside Anushka Kaushik, navigates the treacherous waters of legal battles to ensure justice prevails for victims of the scam.

Behind the Scenes: Inspiration and Impact

Advertisment

The inspiration behind 'Patna Shuklla' stems from real-life educational scams that have adversely affected students across India. Raveena Tandon emphasized the importance of addressing these issues at the grassroots level, citing a mention by PM Narendra Modi about the stress and suicides among students due to examination pressures. The film aims to highlight the need for systemic change to protect the future of the nation's youth.

Anticipated Release: A Beacon of Hope

With a release date set for March 29 on Disney+ Hotstar, 'Patna Shuklla' is poised to spark conversations and possibly catalyze change in how educational injustices are addressed in India. The ensemble cast, including Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and the late Satish Kaushik, adds depth to a narrative that balances entertainment with a strong social message. The film's timely release underscores the ongoing relevance of its themes in today's society.

The narrative of 'Patna Shuklla' is more than just a story; it's a call to action against the backdrop of a society grappling with the consequences of educational fraud and power misuse. As audiences await its premiere, the film promises to offer a compelling blend of drama, emotion, and inspiration, urging viewers to reflect on the broader implications of the issues it presents. Through Tanvi Shukla's journey, 'Patna Shuklla' aims to inspire a dialogue on justice, equality, and the importance of safeguarding the integrity of education in India.