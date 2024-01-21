Ravana Revered: A Unique Worship in Mandore, Rajasthan

In a world where narratives often dictate our perceptions, the town of Mandore, nestled in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, India, presents a story that challenges conventional wisdom. The town is home to a unique sect of Mudgal and Dave Brahmins who hold a distinct reverence for Ravana, the primary antagonist from the Hindu epic Ramayana. Instead of viewing him as the embodiment of evil, he is venerated as the 'greatest man of all times and father of astrology.'

A Temple in His Honor

Rather than burning effigies of Ravana as is customary in the rest of India, these Brahmins maintain a temple dedicated to his worship. Positioned near the Mahadev Amarnath and Navgrah temple in Mandore, it houses a six-foot tall idol of Ravana. The idol, in a posture of devotion to Lord Shiva, stands as a testament to their respect for this complex character. The temple is adorned with images of Shiva and Devi Kharanna, further contributing to its sacred atmosphere.

A Center for Daily Prayers

The temple serves as a center for daily prayers, a spiritual hub where devotees congregate to pay their respects. The Brahmins' faith in Ravana's scholarly legacy is evident, as they credit him with authoring works on a variety of subjects, including medicine, ethics, logic, reasoning, and prayers to Lord Shiva.

Annual Observance of Ravana's Shradh

During the annual Pitra Paksh, a 16-lunar day period leading up to Diwali, the Brahmins observe Ravana's shradh. This tradition firmly roots their belief in Ravana's intellectual and spiritual contributions, and in doing so, paints a picture that diverges sharply from the mainstream representation of him. Through their unique form of worship, the Brahmins in Mandore not only honor Ravana but also challenge us to reassess long-held notions and stereotypes, reminding us of the many shades of truth.