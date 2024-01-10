en English
India

Rashtrapati Bhavan Circuit-1 Tour Suspended for Republic Day Celebrations

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:36 am EST
Rashtrapati Bhavan Circuit-1 Tour Suspended for Republic Day Celebrations

The Rashtrapati Bhavan, the iconic presidential residence in India, has announced the temporary suspension of its Circuit-1 tour for the general public from January 23 to 29, 2024. This brief intermission is in view of the annual Republic Day Parade and the Beating the Retreat Ceremony, events of profound national significance in India.

Behind the Temporary Closure

The closure of Circuit-1, a cherished attraction for visitors, is a routine measure enacted in anticipation of the Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat Ceremony-2024. As the nation gears up for these iconic celebrations, the President’s office has issued an official notification regarding the temporary suspension of the tour.

Exploring Circuit-1

Circuit-1 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan offers an immersive journey into India’s presidential estate. It includes tours of the main building, forecourt, reception area, Navachara, banquet hall, upper loggia, Lutyens’ grand staircase, guest wing, Ashok hall, north drawing room, long drawing room, library, Durbar hall, and a Lord Buddha statue. Each element in this tour is a testament to the grandeur and historic significance of the estate.

Architectural Excellence of Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Rashtrapati Bhavan itself is a marvel of architectural design, conceived by Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. The H-shaped structure spans five acres within a sprawling 330-acre estate. It houses a staggering 340 rooms across four floors, includes 2.5 kilometers of corridors, and is surrounded by an expansive 190-acre garden. The sheer scale and intricacy of the design render the Rashtrapati Bhavan a must-visit destination for both domestic and international tourists.

India Travel & Tourism
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

