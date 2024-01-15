en English
India

Rare Tibetan Brown Bear Sighted in India: A Significant Addition to Biodiversity

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
Rare Tibetan Brown Bear Sighted in India: A Significant Addition to Biodiversity

In a landmark development for wildlife conservation, the Sikkim Forest Department, in collaboration with WWF-India, has captured images of the elusive Tibetan brown bear in the lofty terrains of North Sikkim, India. This sighting, a first for the country, marks an exciting addition to India’s rich and diverse biodiversity.

Fresh Addition to India’s Wildlife

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan publicized the discovery, sharing two photographs on social media, captioned with the notable fact of the addition of a new subspecies to the country’s biodiversity. The Tibetan brown bear, also known as the Tibetan blue bear, stands distinct from the more frequently spotted Himalayan black bear and is one of the most rarely seen bear subspecies globally.

Expanding the Known Habitat

With its previous sightings limited to Nepal, Bhutan, and the Tibetan plateau, the bear’s presence in India significantly expands its known habitat. The Tibetan brown bear, an omnivore by nature, thrives in high-altitude alpine forests, meadows, and steppes situated at elevations above 4,000 meters. Its diet primarily consists of marmots and alpine vegetation.

Social Media Buzz

The news of the discovery has stirred a wave of amazement and appreciation amongst social media users. Many have recognized and underscored the vast unexplored aspects of nature that such discoveries bring to light. This groundbreaking revelation emphasizes the enduring importance of preserving and protecting the state’s precious wildlife.

India Wildlife
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

