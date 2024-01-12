en English
Raptee Energy’s Electric Motorcycle: A Blend of Speed and Sustainability

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
Raptee Energy, a Chennai-based electric vehicle (EV) startup, unveiled its much-anticipated electric motorcycle at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet on January 7th and 8th, 2024. The launch, which has stirred considerable interest among potential investors and suppliers, marks a significant milestone for the burgeoning EV sector.

Exhilarating Speed with Sustainable Power

The upcoming motorcycle, to be officially launched in April 2024, is equipped with a high-voltage drivetrain, offering an unparalleled riding experience. Capable of reaching top speeds of 135 kilometers per hour and boasting a real-world range of 150 kilometers on a single charge, the motorcycle offers sustainability without compromising on performance. Taking just 45 minutes to charge up to 80% capacity at any CCS2 charging station, the motorcycle also comes with rapid acceleration, clocking 0 to 60 in a mere 3.5 seconds.

Striking Design Meets Advanced Technology

The Raptee electric motorcycle seamlessly combines aesthetic appeal with high performance, embodying the company’s commitment to creating vehicles that are as visually appealing as they are efficient. Additionally, the motorcycle is compatible with the rapidly expanding CCS2 public charging infrastructure, positioning it as an accessible and convenient option for consumers.

A Strong Investment in the Future of EV

Raptee Energy has invested a substantial Rs 85 crore in setting up its first factory in Chennai. The 4-acre facility, which will employ 470 workers, includes a dedicated battery pack assembly line and an advanced research and development center. The plant has the capacity to produce up to 1 lakh units annually, demonstrating the company’s readiness to meet anticipated demand. This investment not only signifies Raptee Energy’s confidence in its product but also showcases the firm’s contribution to the local economy and job market.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

