India

Randhir Jaiswal Assumes Role as India’s Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
Randhir Jaiswal, a distinguished officer from the 1998 Indian Foreign Service (IFS) batch, has assumed the role of the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India. He succeeds Arindam Bagchi, who has now been appointed as India’s next Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva. This administrative change is part of routine reshuffling within the ministry.

Bagchi’s Noteworthy Tenure

Arindam Bagchi, a seasoned diplomat from the 1995-batch IFS, served as the MEA spokesperson from March 2021. During his tenure, Bagchi adeptly addressed several pivotal events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the China-India border standoff in eastern Ladakh, and India’s hosting of the G20 Summit. His diplomatic finesse in managing these significant events earned him widespread acclaim.

The New Face of MEA

Randhir Jaiswal, the newly appointed spokesperson, brings a wealth of experience to the position. He has previously served as consul general in New York, where he played a vital role in managing the repatriation of Indian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Armed with a Master’s degree in history from Delhi University, Jaiswal has extensively served in various international capacities, including assignments in Portugal, Cuba, and South Africa, as well as at India’s permanent mission to the UN in New York.

The Way Forward

As the new spokesperson for MEA, Jaiswal’s expertise and his history of active involvement in critical times are expected to fortify India’s diplomatic communications. As Bagchi embarks on his new role in Geneva, his experience and achievements as the MEA spokesperson will be a guiding light. The transition in the spokesperson position highlights the constant dynamism within the Indian diplomatic circles, underlining the nation’s commitment to maintaining its robust foreign relations.

India International Relations
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

