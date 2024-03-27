Randeep Hooda's 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' Nears Rs 10 Crore Mark, Faces Controversies

Randeep Hooda's directorial and acting venture, 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', has stirred both anticipation and controversy upon its release on March 22, 2024. The film, showcasing the life of the Indian freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, has seen fluctuating box office numbers, with a notable collection of Rs 9.15 crore net in India by its fifth day.

Box Office Journey Amidst Controversy

Despite facing various controversies, 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' managed to draw audiences, reflecting a strong opening weekend performance. However, the film experienced a dip in earnings on its fifth day, collecting around Rs 1.07 crore. This has sparked discussions on its weekday performance potential and the impact of controversies on its overall box office journey.

Hooda's Dual Role and Cast Performances

Randeep Hooda not only helmed the film but also portrayed the titular role, marking his directorial debut. Alongside Hooda, the film stars Ankita Lokhande, Amit Sial, and Rajesh Khera in significant roles. Their performances, especially Lokhande's portrayal of Savarkar's wife, have been praised for adding depth to the historical narrative.

Critical Reception and Audience Response

While the film has been lauded for its dedication to depicting Savarkar's life, critics and audiences have expressed mixed reactions. Some appreciate the educational aspect and Hooda's dedication, whereas others critique it for veering towards hero worship. Despite varying opinions, the film's box office performance indicates a solid interest among viewers.

As 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' navigates through its box office journey, the conversations it has ignited about historical interpretation, artistic freedom, and the boundaries of biographical storytelling continue to engage and provoke thought. Whether this film will alter public perception of Savarkar or simply add to the myriad of narratives surrounding him remains an unfolding story.