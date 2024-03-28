Randeep Hooda's 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' Faces Box Office Setback, Earnings Dip Below Rs 1 Crore

In a surprising turn of events, Randeep Hooda's ambitious directorial debut, 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', has witnessed a significant decline in box office collections, recording earnings below Rs 1 crore on its sixth day of release. Despite a star-studded cast including Ankita Lokhande, Amit Sial, and Rajesh Khera, the historical drama struggles to attract audiences, raising concerns over its commercial viability.

Advertisment

Box Office Blues

Released on March 22, the film embarked on a promising journey, aiming to shed light on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a controversial figure in Indian history. However, the excitement seemed to have dwindled by March 27, when box office figures plummeted, bringing the film's total earnings to a modest Rs 10.06 crore net in India. This downturn has sparked discussions about the film's reception, with mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike contributing to its underwhelming performance.

A Directorial Gamble

Advertisment

Marking Randeep Hooda's debut as a director, 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' was anticipated to be a game-changer for the actor-turned-director. Hooda, who also essays the title role, invested not just his directorial skills but his portrayal of Veer Savarkar, aiming to bring depth to a complex character. Despite the initial buzz and the involvement of Ankita Lokhande, who portrayed Yamunabai without charging a fee, the film's financial trajectory raises questions about the risk of actor-led directorial ventures in Bollywood.

Critical Acclaim vs. Commercial Success

While the film has been praised for its narrative and Hooda's compelling performance, achieving commercial success remains a challenge. With a production budget of Rs 20 crore, the film's journey to recoup its investment seems fraught with challenges. The industry watches closely, as 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'' becomes a case study in balancing critical acclaim with box office viability, a dilemma often faced by films in the biopic genre.

As 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' navigates through its cinematic journey, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether it can overcome its initial setbacks to emerge as a sleeper hit or if it will serve as a cautionary tale for filmmakers venturing into the complex terrain of historical biopics. The film's performance underscores the unpredictable nature of the box office, where critical acclaim does not always translate to commercial success.