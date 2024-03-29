Randeep Hooda's 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' Earns ₹11.35 Crore in Opening Week

Released on March 22, 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' starring Randeep Hooda as the eponymous freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, garnered ₹11.35 crore nett across India in its first week, marking a modest box office success. The film, which delves into the life and ideology of Savarkar, has been the center of both criticism for its propagandist tone and praise for its compelling performances, particularly that of Hooda.

Box Office Performance

Despite mixed reviews, the biographical drama saw a slight increase in revenue, closing its opening week with an impressive ₹1.15 crore on day 7. The movie's highest single-day earning came on its third day, with a robust ₹2.7 crore, demonstrating the audience's interest in historical figures and narratives. This performance is particularly notable given the film's dual language release in Hindi and Marathi, catering to a wider demographic.

Critical Reception and Controversy

While the film has been hailed for its strong acting, especially Hooda's transformation and dedication to portraying Savarkar, it has not escaped controversy. Critics and some sections of the audience have labeled it as a piece of propaganda, aligning with the current government's ideological leanings. The film's release aligns with a growing trend in Bollywood of producing content that supports the ruling party's narrative, a fact highlighted by various media outlets and critics.

Impact and Future Prospects

The conversation surrounding 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' extends beyond its box office numbers, delving into the broader implications of cinema as a tool for political and ideological influence. As the film continues its theatrical run, its financial success and the discourse it generates could potentially shape the future of biographical and historical cinema in India, especially in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.