Randeep Hooda's Method Acting: Keeping Alia Bhatt 'Terrified' During 'Highway' Shoot

Bollywood's versatile actor Randeep Hooda recently revealed the lengths he went to maintain authenticity in his role opposite Alia Bhatt in the critically acclaimed film, 'Highway'. By deliberately not speaking to Alia for 20-25 days, Hooda ensured she remained genuinely terrified of him, mirroring their characters' dynamics onscreen. This method acting contributed significantly to the palpable tension and chemistry between the characters, elevating the film's impact.

Behind the Scenes of 'Highway'

During the shoot of 'Highway', Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt experienced a unique actor-director relationship. Hooda, playing the kidnapper to Bhatt's city girl Veera, chose to stay in character off-camera to help Alia deliver a more authentic performance. Despite Alia's burgeoning talent, Hooda's approach was to maintain a distance, ensuring she felt the necessary fear and apprehension toward him, mirroring their onscreen relationship.

The Impact of Authentic Performance

Randeep Hooda's method acting had a profound effect not only on Alia Bhatt's performance but also on the audience's reception of the film. By maintaining a genuine atmosphere of tension and fear, the actors were able to bring a level of realism to the movie that was deeply felt by viewers. This technique, though challenging, showcased Hooda's dedication to his craft and his ability to use his experience and background to enhance the storytelling.

Future Endeavors: From Acting to Directing

After the success of 'Highway', Randeep Hooda is now venturing into the realm of directing with his upcoming film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. This biographical drama aims to explore the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and his role in India's independence struggle. With a release date set for March 22, 2024, Hooda's directorial debut is eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt continues to captivate audiences with her dynamic performances, most recently in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.