Randeep Hooda Reveals Salman Khan's Advice on Success; Shares 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' Insights

In a candid conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda opened up about the sage advice he has received from superstar Salman Khan over the years. Hooda, who is currently basking in the success of his directorial debut 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', shared how Khan's guidance on hard work and financial security has influenced him, albeit with a different personal approach towards life and career choices.

Advertisment

Unpacking Salman Khan's Advice

Hooda, known for his roles in films like 'Kick', 'Sultan', and 'Radhe' alongside Salman Khan, highlighted the Bollywood megastar's emphasis on the importance of earning more and working relentlessly. "He always advises me to earn more money and do more work," Hooda remarked, pointing out Khan's concern for his long-term well-being and financial stability. Despite his respect for Khan, Hooda admits to following a distinct path, driven by a different thought process and personal convictions.

Embracing the Role of Veer Savarkar

Advertisment

The conversation also touched upon Hooda's latest project, 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', a film that has not only earned him accolades for his portrayal of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar but also marked his debut as a director. Hooda delved deep into the character, even attempting to lock himself in a cell to empathize with Savarkar's prolonged solitary confinement. His dedication to authenticity extended to undergoing significant weight loss, ensuring a truthful representation of the freedom fighter's physical state during his imprisonment.

Collaborative Spirit and Future Aspirations

The actor-director also shared insights into the collaborative effort behind 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', co-written with Utkarsh Naithani and jointly produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films. The film, which has garnered positive responses since its release on March 22, 2024, is a testament to Hooda's versatile talent and his commitment to bringing pivotal historical figures to the forefront of Indian cinema. As Hooda navigates his dual role in the industry, his narrative underscores a journey shaped by unique artistic visions and the wisdom gleaned from industry stalwarts like Salman Khan.

Through his evolving relationship with Khan and his ambitious foray into direction, Hooda exemplifies the dynamic interplay between mentorship and individuality in shaping an artist's career. As he charts his path forward, the actor-director's journey encourages a reflection on the diverse trajectories of success in Bollywood, underscoring the importance of perseverance, innovation, and the courage to forge one's own destiny.