Randeep Hooda Defends Alia Bhatt Against Kangana Ranaut's 'Mediocre' Claim, Discusses Salman Khan Bond

In a recent turn of events, Randeep Hooda has come forward to defend Alia Bhatt against Kangana Ranaut's critique, calling her a 'mediocre' actor, and shared insights into his bond with Salman Khan. Hooda emphasized the significance of building a fortune early in one's career to steer clear of potential hardships.

Advertisment

Defense Against Criticism

Hooda's defense of Alia Bhatt comes in the wake of Kangana Ranaut's blunt assessment of Bhatt's acting skills. He described Ranaut's comments as 'unbecoming,' highlighting the unnecessary nature of such public criticisms within the film industry. This incident has sparked a conversation about the dynamics of professional respect and rivalry among Bollywood's elite.

Bonding Over Fortunes

Advertisment

Furthermore, Hooda shared a glimpse into his relationship with Salman Khan. In their conversations, Khan stressed the importance of securing financial stability early on. Hooda's recount of their discussions sheds light on the often-overlooked aspect of financial planning in the glitzy world of cinema, where fame can be fleeting, and fortunes can turn overnight.

Implications for Bollywood's Image

This episode not only reveals the personal viewpoints of Bollywood's prominent figures but also raises questions about the industry's culture of mutual respect and the pressures of financial security. Hooda's stance against Ranaut's critique and his candid revelations