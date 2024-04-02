Randeep Hooda Defends Alia Bhatt Against Kangana Ranaut's Critique, Cites 'Unfair Targeting'

Actor Randeep Hooda recently voiced his support for Alia Bhatt, responding to Kangana Ranaut's critical remarks from 2019, where she labeled Alia's performance in Gully Boy as 'mediocre.' In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Hooda highlighted the 'spiritual bond' formed with Bhatt during the making of Highway and expressed his viewpoint on the importance of solidarity within the film fraternity. This comes in light of Ranaut's history of openly criticizing her peers over industry recognition and awards, sparking debates on professional conduct and respect among actors.

Background of the Feud

In 2019, the entertainment world buzzed when Kangana Ranaut, after winning a poll over Alia Bhatt for the best female performance, disparaged Bhatt's role in Gully Boy. Ranaut's comments, suggesting that Alia's acting was overrated and reflective of industry bias towards 'filmy kids,' ignited a controversy. Alia Bhatt, opting for the high road, expressed respect for Kangana's work and opinions, subtly pointing out the importance of hard work and hoping for Kangana's eventual recognition of her efforts.

Randeep Hooda's Stance

Randeep Hooda's defense of Alia Bhatt was not just about friendship but a statement against the culture of publicly demeaning colleagues over personal grievances with the industry. Hooda's remarks underscore a call for professionalism and mutual respect among actors, highlighting the detrimental impact of such conflicts on the industry's morale. His support for Bhatt was warmly received by her, showcasing the solidarity and camaraderie that exist among some members of Bollywood, despite its competitive nature.

Reflections on Industry Dynamics

