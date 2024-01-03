Ranchi’s NEP Introduces Parental Feedback in Report Cards: A Step Towards Holistic Education

In a progressive move, the National Education Policy (NEP) in Ranchi is unveiling a novel initiative that mandates parents to furnish feedback on their children’s report cards. This innovative change is initially being implemented for the junior grades, with an overarching aim to augment the well-rounded development of students. Starting from this year, the parental feedback will be incorporated alongside the school’s evaluation in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) report cards.

Embracing a Holistic Approach to Student Assessment

The essence of this initiative is rooted in the recognition of the diversity of talents and capabilities beyond traditional academic achievements. Parents, integral stakeholders in their children’s growth, have received this change with open arms. They perceive it as a conduit to gain a more in-depth understanding of their child’s progress. It enables them to view a rounded picture of their child’s abilities, not merely limited to academics but encompassing other facets of growth as well.

The Shared Responsibility of Child Development

Principals and educators endorse the significance of parental involvement, emphasizing that the comprehensive development of children is a mutual responsibility shared between schools and parents. To ensure seamless implementation of this initiative, schools have been duly informed about the board’s modifications, and teachers have received the requisite training. This is a testament to the NEP’s commitment to fostering a holistic education environment, which integrates different aspects of students’ growth into their evaluations, transcending the bounds of academic performance alone.

A Paradigm Shift in Educational Assessment

