Ranchi University Faces AJSU Protest: Demands Met for Exam Department Overhaul

On February 27, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) at Ranchi University took a stand against operational inefficiencies within the Examination Department by staging a significant four-hour lockout. Led by the dynamic Ranchi University President Abhishek Shukla, the protest aimed to spotlight and rectify ongoing administrative issues, culminating in successful negotiations that promised immediate improvements for the student body.

Negotiations Yield Positive Outcomes

The spirited demonstration by AJSU members brought urgent student grievances to the forefront, compelling the Examination Controller, Ashish Kumar Jha, to take decisive action. In a move that underscored the protest's effectiveness, Jha announced an extension of the examination form submission deadline to February 29 and waived all associated late fines. This concession was particularly beneficial for students who had previously been unable to submit their mid-semester marks, offering them a reprieve until the new deadline.

Addressing Marwari College Admit Card Issue

The protest also shone a light on a specific administrative blunder at Marwari College, where student admit cards erroneously listed Political Science subjects instead of History. This error prompted immediate action from AJSU Marwari College President Vishal Kumar Yadav, who demanded and ensured corrective measures from the college principal. This incident highlighted the broader systemic issues within Ranchi University's administrative processes, further justifying the AJSU's demands for comprehensive reforms.

Call for Better Coordination and Efficiency

Abhishek Shukla's criticisms of Ranchi University's operational inefficiencies, particularly those affecting the UG session '22-'26, resonated with many. He pointed out the challenges students faced due to the requirement of submitting examination forms contingent upon internal marks, complicating the process unnecessarily for numerous students. The lockout and its aftermath have underscored the pressing need for better coordination and smoother administrative processes at Ranchi University, emphasizing that student grievances must be addressed effectively and expediently.

The AJSU protest at Ranchi University serves as a potent reminder of the power of collective student action in advocating for systemic changes. Through determined negotiation and steadfast demand for accountability, the students achieved significant concessions that will alleviate some of the administrative burdens they face. This event may well set a precedent for how student grievances are addressed in the future at Ranchi University, highlighting the necessity for ongoing dialogue, transparency, and responsiveness from university administrators.