Ranchi Schools Celebrate 75th Republic Day with Cultural Events and Unique Initiatives

In the heart of India's Jharkhand state, Ranchi, various educational institutions celebrated the 75th Republic Day with a series of cultural events. These endeavors aimed at promoting constitutional awareness and peddling the threads of national unity.

Jawahar Vidya Mandir's Unity in Diversity

Jawahar Vidya Mandir embarked on their celebration with a mix of patriotic songs and a resonating message from the principal, Samarjit Jana. The principal's speech was a homage to India's rich tapestry of unity in diversity, an inherent characteristic that has shaped the nation's identity.

Delhi Public School Encourages Learning and Unity

Delhi Public School, Ranchi, sought to celebrate the day with activities emphasizing the importance of unity, diversity, and education. The principal, Ram Singh, announced an innovative library initiative on buses, a move aimed at promoting learning beyond the confines of traditional classrooms.

Sarala Birla School's NCC-led March and Alumni Participation

Sarala Birla School marked the occasion with a march led by the National Cadet Corps (NCC). The march was followed by a homage to the nation's freedom fighters, a solemn reminder of the sacrifices that paved the way for India's independence. The school's unique touch was the participation of its alumni, creating a bridge between the institution's past and present.

Kairali Public School and the Malayalee Association

Kairali Public School employed a blend of patriotic performances and a speech by S H Nathan, the president of the Malayalee Association. His words underlined the importance of unity in diversity and resonated with the spirit of the Republic Day.

Tender Heart School's Emphasis on Constitutional Rights

Tender Heart School chose to highlight the importance of constitutional rights, an integral part of the Republic Day celebration. The school's approach provided an enriching perspective, allowing students to understand their rights within the democratic framework of India.

Elsewhere, DAV Nandraj Public School celebrated the day with a wave of patriotic fervor. The event saw the Tricolour unfurled by the Chief Guest, followed by thematic performances, patriotic songs, speeches, and instrumental band performances. The principal's message encouraged students to preserve and propagate patriotism for the nation's progress and prosperity.