Ranchi National Book Fair: A Confluence of Literature, Education, and Culture

The national book fair in Ranchi, having been inaugurated by esteemed writer and Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji, has become a point of convergence for both writers and book enthusiasts. The event, organized by Samay India, has erected over 80 stalls showcasing a diverse range of books, spanning multiple subjects. The fair, running until January 7th, is situated on a school campus, offering a unique platform for emerging writers to get their unpublished works printed for a nominal fee of Rs 5,000 at Samay Prakashan’s stall.

A Platform for New Writers

This 10-day fair, apart from being a paradise for book lovers, also serves as a stepping stone for aspiring authors. Their opportunity to get their unpublished works printed at a minimal cost is a rare gateway to the literary world, and such initiatives add to the charm of the event, enhancing its appeal to a wider audience.

Educational Resources and Regional Literature

The fair provides a plethora of educational resources, including course books and reference materials, that prove useful for board and competitive exam preparations. The Jharkhand Jharokha stall, celebrating the state’s diverse literary culture, features literature in regional languages like Santhal and Munda, thereby promoting linguistic diversity and regional pride.

Visitor Experience

The fair has attracted a variety of visitors, including students like Chirag Dubey from Marwari+ 2 High School, who acknowledged the fair’s utility in providing educational materials. The event has also been a hub for spirituality enthusiasts, with significant interest shown in books related to religion. Visitors have the chance to meet authors and participate in writing experiences, adding to the event’s immersive appeal.