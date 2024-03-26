Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Gifting Neetu's Jewellery to Girlfriends on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

In an amusing revelation on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', Ranbir Kapoor admitted he has gifted his mother Neetu Kapoor's jewellery to his girlfriends. The Kapoor family, including Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, appeared on the show, sharing light-hearted family anecdotes and engaging in entertaining banter with host Kapil Sharma and his team.

Star-Studded Revelations

The premiere episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix brought together Ranbir Kapoor with his mother Neetu and sister Riddhima in a setting filled with laughter and candid confessions. The trio, along with the show's regulars Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek, provided viewers with a peek into their familial bonds and humorous dynamics. Ranbir's admission about gifting his mother's jewellery to his girlfriends sparked laughter and surprise, highlighting the show's blend of comedy and celebrity insights.

Fun-Filled Family Time

Throughout the episode, the Kapoors shared various anecdotes, with Riddhima commenting on the fun their generation had and Neetu Kapoor engaging in playful exchanges with the show's cast. A memorable moment occurred when Sunil Grover, as his beloved character Gutthi, reminded Neetu of a previous gift of bangles, humorously offering to return them in exchange for her mobile phone, adding another layer of comedy to the episode. The show not only entertained but also showcased the warm, relatable side of one of Bollywood's most revered families.

A Promise of Entertainment

With its premiere on March 30, 2024, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' promises a season filled with laughter, surprises, and intimate moments with some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Ranbir's candid confession and the Kapoor family's participation set the tone for a series that blends celebrity glamour with relatable, everyday humor, offering audiences a unique glimpse into the lives of their favorite stars.

The show's debut on Netflix marks a significant moment in Indian entertainment, bridging the gap between cinema and television audiences. As viewers tune in for their dose of entertainment, the Kapoor family's appearance on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' underscores the enduring charm and appeal of Bollywood's stars, revealing their off-screen personas in a setting that celebrates humor, warmth, and family ties.