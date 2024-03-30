Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Childhood Lesson from Rishi Kapoor on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Ranbir Kapoor, during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, shared a rare glimpse into his childhood with father Rishi Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. Recounting a memorable incident, Ranbir disclosed the only time he was physically disciplined by his father for disrespectfully entering a temple with shoes on, underscoring Rishi Kapoor's religious reverence. This revelation not only showcased a familial moment but also highlighted Rishi Kapoor's values.

Advertisment

Childhood Memories Unveiled

During the conversation, Ranbir Kapoor humorously mentioned that it was actually his mother, Neetu, who was more inclined towards disciplining him, often with unconventional methods like a hanger. Despite the light-hearted anecdotes, the essence of the discussion pointed towards the deep-rooted respect for traditions and discipline instilled by Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir's sister, Riddhima, added that fatherhood has brought a significant change in Ranbir, making him more affectionate and responsible, particularly after the birth of his daughter, Raha, with actress Alia Bhatt.

Legacy and Love

Advertisment

Rishi Kapoor's demise in 2020 left a void in the Bollywood fraternity and among his fans worldwide. His battle with cancer and his illustrious career were touched upon, with Ranbir reflecting on the impact his father had on him personally and professionally. The Kapoor family, with its rich cinematic heritage, continues to be celebrated for their contributions to Indian cinema, and Ranbir's latest revelations add another layer to the public's understanding of this storied family.

Ranbir Kapoor's Professional Journey

Ranbir Kapoor's career achievements, including his recent success in the movie Animal, were discussed, showcasing his evolution as an actor. The episode provided insights into how Ranbir balances his professional endeavors with his personal life, especially after marrying Alia Bhatt and welcoming their daughter. The show, which streams on Netflix, offers fans a closer look at the lives of their favorite celebrities, with Ranbir's episode particularly highlighting the blend of tradition, discipline, and love that defines the Kapoor family.

The Kapoor family's narrative, rich with cinematic achievements and personal anecdotes, continues to fascinate audiences. Ranbir Kapoor's candid sharing on The Great Indian Kapil Show not only sheds light on his own values and upbringing but also pays homage to the legacy of Rishi Kapoor. As audiences reflect on these stories, the enduring impact of the Kapoor dynasty in Bollywood and beyond is once again brought to the forefront, reminding us of the timeless nature of their contributions to Indian culture and cinema.