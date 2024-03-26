Ranbir Kapoor Preps for 'Ramayan': Archery Lessons Ahead of 2024 Shoot

Bollywood is no stranger to epic storytelling, and Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming 'Ramayan' is shaping up to be a spectacle of monumental proportions. At the heart of this ambitious project is Ranbir Kapoor, taking on the role of Lord Ram, who has begun his preparation for the role in earnest. With the film set to roll cameras by the end of 2024, Kapoor's dedication to embodying his character is evident through his recent foray into archery, signaling his commitment to authenticity.

Mastering the Bow: Ranbir's Archery Training

Photos circulating on social media showcase Ranbir Kapoor with his archery instructor, hinting at the rigorous training he is undergoing. This new skill is not just for show; it's an essential element of Lord Ram's character, known for his prowess with the bow. Kapoor's dedication is also mirrored in his physical preparation, with a photo shared by his trainer, Nam, depicting the actor mastering a headstand, a testament to his holistic approach to embodying the deity.

A Star-Studded Cast and High Expectations

The film boasts an impressive lineup, with Sai Pallavi rumored to play Sita and Yash as Ravana, further heightening anticipation. The inclusion of stars like Lara Dutta and the promise of cutting-edge VFX suggest that 'Ramayan' will be a visual and narrative feast. Ranbir Kapoor, fresh from his role in 'Animal', and with 'Love & War' in the pipeline, continues to diversify his portfolio with challenging and varied roles.

Anticipation Builds for Tiwari's Epic

As 'Ramayan' prepares to go on the floor, the buzz around the film is palpable. With Ranbir Kapoor at the helm, undergoing extensive preparation from archery to meditation, and a star-studded cast ready to bring this epic tale to life, expectations are sky-high. Director Nitesh Tiwari's vision for a film that combines stellar performances with unparalleled visual storytelling is set to redefine the epic genre in Bollywood.

As we edge closer to the production start date, one thing is clear: 'Ramayan' is not just a film; it's an event. With an actor as dedicated as Ranbir Kapoor leading the charge, the film is poised to be a landmark in Indian cinema, blending mythology with the magic of the movies. The anticipation for the first glimpse of Kapoor as Lord Ram is building, marking 'Ramayan' as one of the most awaited films of 2024.