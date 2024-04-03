Ranbir Kapoor Elevates Luxury Car Collection with ₹8 Crore Bentley Continental

Ranbir Kapoor, celebrated for his role in the blockbuster 'Animal', has recently made headlines by adding a lavish Bentley Continental worth ₹8 crore to his collection of luxury cars. Captured by paparazzi and shared widely on social media, the actor was seen driving the jet-black marvel through Bandra, close to his residence, marking another high-end acquisition in his and wife Alia Bhatt's illustrious automotive lineup.

Luxury On Wheels: Kapoor's Expanding Garage

Ranbir's penchant for luxury cars is well-documented, with the Bentley Continental joining an already impressive fleet. His collection boasts of a Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, an Audi A8 L, a Mercedes-AMG G 63, and an Audi R8, among others. This latest acquisition not only underscores his taste for fine automobiles but also his successful career arc that allows such indulgences. Alia Bhatt, his spouse and an equally celebrated actor, is not far behind with her collection featuring a <a href="https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/video/ranbir-kapoor-takes-rs