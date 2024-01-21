Ramnamis and the Anticipated Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya

In an atmosphere brimming with anticipation and devotion, India prepares for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, an event that has propelled Lord Ram to the heart of the nation's discourse. The ceremony, marking the consecration of the temple at Lord Ram's birthplace, has sent reverberations of spiritual ecstasy among his devotees, most notably the Ramnamis.

Unearthing the Roots of Ramnamis

The Ramnamis are a sect that sprouted in the 19th century in Chhattisgarh, distinguished for their liberal approach to worship. Emerging as a peaceful protest against the caste system, they championed the worship of a formless deity, a departure from prevalent religious practices. Their unique method of expressing devotion, tattooing the name 'Ram' on their bodies, symbolizes their belief in God's omnipresence.

The Ramnami Fair: A Testament to Devotion

Recognizing this deep-rooted devotion, the Chhattisgarh government has organized a Ramnami fair, celebrating the upcoming ceremony of the temple. The event underscores the sect's unflinching devotion and their anticipation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Unwavering Belief and Painful Rituals

The Ramnamis harbor a profound conviction that worshipping Ram forges a significant bond. They assert their ancestors foresaw the temple's consecration 150 years ago. The tattooing process, a testament to their faith, is a painful ritual carried out manually with wooden needles and ink derived from burning kerosene oil.