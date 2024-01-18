Ramlala Idol Installed in Ayodhya Ram Temple Ahead of Pran Pratistha Ceremony

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22nd, the idol of Ramlala finds its place in the Ayodhya Ram Temple's sanctum sanctorum. The installation of the idol marks a significant milestone in the temple's history, and it is carried out with utmost reverence and devotion.

Sanctifying the Sanctum Sanctorum

To uphold the sanctity of the deity and the ritual, a curtain has been drawn outside the sanctum sanctorum, and the idol's eyes have been respectfully covered with a cloth. The idol, crafted by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Karnataka, was ceremoniously seated in its designated place amidst the reverberating chanting of Vedic hymns.

Ensuring Security for a Sacred Ceremony

In line with the significance of the event, comprehensive security measures have been put in place. Individuals are prohibited from carrying mobile phones in the vicinity of the sanctum sanctorum, underscoring the solemnity and respect accorded to this profound religious occasion.

Furthermore, specialized security forces, including the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), have been mobilized around the sanctum sanctorum. These stringent measures aim to ensure the safety and security of the premises during this critical religious event.

A Milestone in the Making

The installation of the Ramlala idol in the Ayodhya Ram Temple ahead of the Pran Pratistha ceremony is a monumental occasion. It signifies a step forward in the temple's history, and it is a testament to the devotion and dedication of the temple's followers. As preparations continue for the ceremony, the temple stands ready to welcome devotees and believers from across the globe.