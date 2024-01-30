Ramgarh Woman Interacts with PM Modi on Balancing Education with Social Media

In a heartwarming episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', a Ramgarh-based homemaker, Puja Srivastava, had the opportunity to engage with the Prime Minister himself. The interaction, marked by her query on managing her daughter's education amidst the tempting distractions of modern social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, sparked a thoughtful response from the Prime Minister.

Modi's Advice on Technology Management

Addressing Srivastava's concerns, Prime Minister Modi advised creating a gadget-free room in every home. The aim is to foster an environment where family interaction takes precedence without the constant interference of mobile phones. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of using technology in moderation, paralleling it with the concept of consuming food. Just as overeating can lead to stomach upset, excessive use of technology can have its own adverse effects.

Impact of Interaction

The interaction created a ripple of excitement, not just for Srivastava, who confessed that interacting with Modi was a dream come true, but also for the entire Ramgarh district. According to Monadeepa Banerjee, the additional district programme officer of Jharkhand Siksha Pariyojna, the event was broadcasted in both government and public schools across the district.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: A Broader Picture

Pariksha Pe Charcha, in its seventh episode, served as a platform for students, teachers, and parents to interact with the Prime Minister. The event addressed various pertinent issues ranging from managing exam stress to the intrusion of technology in students' lives. The Prime Minister also responded to a series of questions, emphasizing the importance of healthy competition and the role of parents in building trust. The event truly painted a broader picture of education, career progression, and the impact of technology on learning.