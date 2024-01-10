Ramatolem Gets Go-Ahead for Material Recovery Facility Construction

In a notable turn of events, the village of Ramatolem received a green signal to proceed with the construction of a Material Recovery Facility (MRF). Sagar Gaude, the administrator of the comunidade in North Zone, has rescinded a previous stop order, initially issued in response to a complaint filed on December 12. This complaint, voiced by Ramatolem-Aldona residents and led by Vishnu Naik, alleged an illegal NoC granted by the clerk and managing committee of comunidade Boa Esperanca.

Challenge and Resolution

The controversy over the alleged illegal NoC prompted a hearing involving comunidade representatives and local inhabitants. Gaude effectively dismissed the claims that the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and managing body resolutions were invalid as per certain articles of the Code. He elucidated that local or government bodies have a right to land grants. Furthermore, he noted that while the panchayat’s actions based on the NoC, without additional government approval, were improper, they were not illegal. The NoC, he added, requires government approval and the payment of an annual lease rent.

The NoC: Irregular but not Illegal

As per Gaude’s clarifications, while the NoC could be deemed irregular, it is not illegal. The government, he suggested, can always ratify the approval, rendering the grant irregular but not unlawful. This decision implies that while the process may not have been entirely correct, there is no legal barrier preventing the construction of the MRF.

Intended Appeal Against the Decision

In response to this development, Vinayak Porob, the counsel for the temple committee, publicized plans to challenge the administrator’s decision before the administrative tribunal. This intention indicates that while the stop order has been lifted, the controversy surrounding the MRF’s construction is not yet entirely resolved.