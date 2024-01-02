en English
Ramaiah University Celebrates 8th Convocation: A New Chapter Begins for 1864 Graduates

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
Ramaiah University Celebrates 8th Convocation: A New Chapter Begins for 1864 Graduates

On December 29, Gnanagangothri Campus was abuzz with celebration as Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (RUAS) held its 8th Convocation. The day marked the culmination of years of hard work and dedication for 1864 students who received their degrees amidst applause and cheer. The convocation saw a diverse range of degrees conferred, including 23 Ph.D. degrees and one M.S. (Research).

Academic Excellence Recognised

The ceremony also shone the spotlight on academic excellence, with a number of students receiving accolades for their exceptional performance. The ‘Dr M S Ramaiah Gold Medal’ was presented to 37 students, while another 37 received the ‘Smt. Venkatamma Ramaiah Silver Medal.’ The ‘Smt. Gowramma Ramaiah Silver Medal’ was awarded to 9 students for the best dissertations, underscoring the rigorous academic standards at RUAS.

Inspirational Address by Chief Guest

The convocation’s chief guest, Prof. J.N. Reddy from Texas A&M University, inspired the new graduates with his speech. He encouraged them to set high goals, work tirelessly to achieve them, and view failures as stepping stones towards success. Prof. Reddy also took the opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of faculty, parents, and mentors in the students’ academic journeys.

A Bright Future Ahead

Chancellor Dr. M.R. Jayaram expressed his pride in the graduates and their achievements. He highlighted their readiness to make impactful contributions to society and emphasized that the convocation was not just a celebration of their achievements, but also a starting point for their future endeavors. The 8th Convocation of RUAS served as a testament to the students’ hard work and the university’s commitment to providing quality education.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

