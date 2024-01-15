en English
India

Ram Temple Opens for Darshan: A Significant Milestone in the Temple’s Construction

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, under the leadership of General Secretary Champat Rai, has declared the Ram Temple ready for public viewing, or darshan, from January 23rd. This development marks a significant milestone in the temple’s construction and carries substantial cultural and devotional weight for countless followers.

A Landmark Moment in Cultural Restoration

According to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Ram Mandir movement transcends the mere erection of a temple; it’s a crusade for the reinstatement of India’s historical pride and respect. He asserts that Ram Mandir symbolizes national pride, devoid of communal or caste-related undertones. It is a beacon of justice, predicated on history, truth, and evidence.

The Epicenter of Devotion and Heritage

From January 16 to 21, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, a ritualistic sanctification of the deity, will take place, leading up to the grand opening for darshan on January 22. The statue of Lord Ram, expected to weigh between 150-200kgs, will preside in the temple, offering darshan to the devotees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has begun an 11-day special ritual preceding the ceremony, describes this moment as a ‘blessing of the almighty.’

The Grand Affair of Pran Pratishtha

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is poised to draw dignitaries and people from diverse backgrounds, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to oversee the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla. To accommodate the expected influx of devotees, several tent cities have sprung up around Ayodhya. However, the grand celebrations will impact train movement from January 16 to 22 due to urgent track doubling and electrification work. Helicopter services from Lucknow to Ayodhya will commence on January 19, easing the transportation challenges.

The temple’s opening, signifying the resolution of a long-standing dispute, represents a momentous occasion for Hindus globally. It also underscores an important milestone for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which has diligently overseen the construction and management of the temple premises. The opening is expected to attract a significant congregation of devotees, marking a pivotal moment in the completion of the temple project.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

