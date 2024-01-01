Ram Temple in Ayodhya: A Global Endeavor Reflecting Cultural Unity

The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, India, has evolved into a global initiative, with contributions pouring in from various corners of the world. Nations such as Nepal, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia have sent stones, soil, and water to be used in the temple’s construction. These international contributions not only signify the widespread historical and cultural connection with Lord Ram but also underscore the reverence and significance he holds across different regions and communities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: A Pivotal Force

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been instrumental in turning the dream of building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya into a reality. His involvement in the movement can be traced back to the 1970s, where he conducted various yatras and roadshows to raise awareness about the cause. For Modi, the vision for the Ram Mandir’s construction transcends beyond being just a religious symbol. He envisions it as a unifying force for India’s national consciousness, evident from his active contribution to the Ram Shila Pujan ceremony in 1989 and his crucial role in the Somnath Ayodhya Ram Rath Yatra in 1990.

The Consecration Ceremony and Construction

The consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram’s grand temple was celebrated as a significant event in India. The construction process, which began in August 2020, has been marked by the sacrifices of kar sevaks and the backing of millions of Hindus. More than 5,500 crores in contributions have been gathered, fostering unity across the nation. Despite challenges, the movement has resulted in the triumph of cultural independence.

Artisans and Craftsmen: The Monumental Essence

The Ram Janmabhoomi temple is being constructed across a 2.7 acre area. Over 5,000 dedicated artisans and workers are contributing their spirits and expertise day and night to the project. Artisan Ranjeet Mandal, for instance, has been crafting sculptures depicting the Ramkatha, which will be housed within the temple’s premises. Many artisans from across India are in Ayodhya, bringing their skills and cultural knowledge, infusing it into the monumental essence of the Ram Mandir.

However, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has raised an alert about cybercriminals circulating social media messages, soliciting donations under the guise of temple contributions. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust overseeing the temple’s construction, has not authorized anyone to collect funds and has urged strict action against such frauds.