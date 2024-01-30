Ram Temple Construction Set to Resume in Ayodhya

After a brief hiatus due to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, construction activities at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya are set to recommence. The complex, which houses the future Ram temple, has been a focal point of cultural and religious significance in India. Tower cranes are being reassembled on the western side of the temple, symbolizing the resumption of the monumental project.

One-Month Break for Workers

Work at the complex had been suspended since January 15 to facilitate the religious ceremony, resulting in a one-month leave for all workers. However, with the conclusion of the ceremony, around 3,500 workers are being recalled to continue the construction process. The workforce, provided by different vendors, is scheduled to return on February 15.

Progress and Future Plans

According to Anil Mishra, a trustee of the temple trust, construction of the first floor of the temple is nearing completion. The focus will now shift to the second floor and the temple's peak. This phase of the construction process signals a significant milestone in the project, as the temple begins to take shape.

Reassembly of Machinery

Rohit Bhatia, a marble expert and one of the main vendors involved in the project, confirmed that reassembly of the machinery at the site has begun. The reinstallation of the two tower cranes marks a tangible sign of the project's revival, ensuring that construction progresses smoothly and efficiently.