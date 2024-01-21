Ram Temple Construction Receives Major Boost from Spiritual Leader Morari Bapu

In a momentous display of religious devotion, Morari Bapu, the esteemed spiritual leader and Ramayana narrator from Gujarat, has been identified as the highest donor for the Ram Temple construction project in Ayodhya. His substantial contribution of Rs 18.6 crore has boosted the total donations received for the temple's construction to an impressive Rs 5,500 crore.

A Global Effort Towards a Sacred Cause

Morari Bapu's donation, a result of his six-decade-long dedication to spreading the teachings of the Ramayana, was amassed through a series of contributions following an online appeal during a katha session in August 2020. The donations poured in from across the globe, with Rs 11.30 crore from within India, Rs 3.21 crore from the UK and Europe, and Rs 4.10 crore from America, Canada, and other countries.

A Temple Rising: The Consecration Ceremony

As the Ram Temple inches closer to its completion, the consecration ceremony, or Pran Pratishtha, is scheduled for January 22, 2024. The construction of this significant religious monument, which has so far cost over Rs 1,100 crore, stands as a testament to the devotion and unity of the global Hindu community.

The Trust and the Donor: A Peaceful Resolution

As an influential figure advocating for a peaceful resolution to the Ayodhya dispute, Morari Bapu has conducted 930 Ram Kathas worldwide, 791 in India and 139 abroad. His donation will be fully transferred to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body responsible for overseeing the temple's construction, after obtaining the necessary clearances for the funds collected from foreign sources. Morari Bapu's generous contribution is not only a testament to his enduring commitment to the cause but also a reflection of the collective dedication of the global Hindu community.