India

Ram Temple Consecration: A Culmination of Cultural Unity and Devotion

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST
Preparations are in full swing for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, with an array of significant arrangements being reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to perform the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, with about 6,000 dignitaries from all over India expected to attend.

A Festive Atmosphere

A festive spirit has enveloped the devotees in anticipation of the event. Chef Vishnu Manohar from Nagpur has planned to make a whopping 7,000 kg of ‘Ram halwa’ using traditional ingredients. This is to be distributed to devotees after the temple’s consecration. Meanwhile, Gita Press in Gorakhpur has seen an unprecedented demand for sacred texts such as the Ramcharitmanas. This has resulted in a stock shortage for the first time in 50 years, catalyzing efforts to publish more copies.

A Confluence of Cultures

The Ram Temple will be a testament to India’s cultural diversity, with contributions from various states. The idol, crafted by a Mysuru sculptor, will be placed on a gold-plated throne from Rajasthan and worshipped with bells sourced from Tamil Nadu. The ‘Sita Rasoi’ will use cooking oil brought from Rajasthan, and special laddus prepared at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will be shipped in. Gifts have also been received from Nepal and Sri Lanka, reflecting the temple’s international significance.

Security Measures and Prohibitions

Security measures have been ramped up, with over 10,000 CCTV cameras and anti-drone systems installed in Ayodhya. Several states, beginning with Uttar Pradesh, have declared January 22 a ‘dry day’, with no liquor sales allowed. A surge in demand for saffron flags has also been reported in the town. Doordarshan, the national broadcaster, will broadcast the ceremony live with nearly 40 cameras, utilizing advanced 4K technology. Furthermore, special guests attending the event will be given ‘Ramraj’, the soil extracted during the temple’s foundation laying, as a gift.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

