India

Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishta Ceremony: Anticipation, Exploitation, and Controversy

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:05 pm EST
Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishta Ceremony: Anticipation, Exploitation, and Controversy

The construction of the Ram Mandir, a monumental religious edifice in Ayodhya, India, has captured national interest. The temple, dedicated to Lord Ram, a significant figure in Hindu mythology, is inching closer to its pivotal Pran Pratishta ceremony, a sanctifying ritual signifying the energization of the deity’s idol. This ceremony, a crucial milestone in the temple’s establishment, is slated for 2024.

The Lure of Scammers

In anticipation of the upcoming ceremony, scammers have sought to exploit the occasion. They have been enticing individuals with counterfeit VIP invites for the event. A particular concern is an APK named ‘Ram Janmabhoomi Grihsampark Abhiyan.APK’ being promoted, which is believed to harbor spyware designed to steal user data. In addition, fraudulent websites are offering free Ram Mandir Prasad, potentially compromising personal information.

Global Preparations and Local Repercussions

As the ceremony approaches, the Ram Mandir has received international attention. In the United States, over 40 giant billboards showcasing Sri Ram and the majestic Ram Temple have been erected across more than 10 states. The Hindu American community has organized various events, including car rallies and exhibitions, leading up to the ceremony. The Mauritian government has even granted a special break for Hindu public officers on the day of the Pran Pratishta to participate in local events.

Temple Inauguration and Political Dissonance

The Pran Pratishta ceremony is scheduled for January 22, 2024, at the Ram Janambhumi Temple in Ayodhya, India. The ceremony will involve Vedic rituals and the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla in the inner sanctum of the temple. The ceremony has not been without controversy, however, with the Shankaracharyas of Uttarakhand, Odisha, Karnataka, and Gujarat refusing to attend the consecration ceremony due to various reasons, including perceived politicization and incomplete construction of the temple. This has led to political discourse, with the Congress using these explanations as their reason for declining the invitation.

The Ram Mandir, with its blend of ancient design and modern engineering, is poised to become a landmark of the city. The Pran Pratishta ceremony, deeply rooted in ancient Vedic practices, will bring the deity’s presence into the temple, fostering a direct connection between the worshipper and the divine realm. Despite the controversies and scams, the anticipation for the completion of the temple and the upcoming ceremony continues to grow, reflecting the deep devotion and cultural significance the Ram Mandir holds for many.

India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

