Cindy Harper Advocates for Change in Nebraska's Cottage Food Laws Cindy Harper, an accomplished home baker and the proud owner of Creative Confections in Lincoln, Nebraska, is championing a cause that resonates with many in her community. Her mission? To spearhead a reform in Nebraska’s cottage food laws, thereby expanding the scope of permissible sales to include refrigerated items such as cheese kolaches and custards.

'The Infinity of White': Oman's National Museum Showcases Italian Post-War Art The National Museum in Muscat, Oman, has unrolled the red carpet for an exhibition entitled ‘The Infinity of White: Lucio Fontana and the Italian Artists of the Absolute’ at Bayt Greiza. The exhibition is a pivotal result of cultural collaboration between Oman and Italy, emphasizing the enduring bond between the two nations. Italian Art in

Troutman Pepper Triumphs: Three Awards at M&A Advisor's Annual Turnaround Awards At the heart of financial services and health sciences, Troutman Pepper, a law firm of significant repute, has been recognized for its exceptional performance with three distinguished awards at The M&A Advisor’s 18th Annual Turnaround Awards. This program, known globally for appreciating and acknowledging excellence in distressed transactions, restructuring, refinancing, and related spheres, witnessed Troutman