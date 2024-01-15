Ram Mandir Inauguration: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Anticipation and Call for Unity

In an exclusive event that reverberates with profound cultural and religious significance, spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir, a temple dedicated to Lord Ram. This temple, deeply rooted in India's heritage, has been a long-cherished dream for many devotees and saints across the nation. Shankar's involvement underscores not only the temple's importance to spiritual and religious communities but also the broader cultural resonance of the event, echoing the sentiment of 'India First'.

Anticipation and Unity

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Shankar shared his perspectives on the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir, politics surrounding the event, and more. He expressed the widespread excitement and anticipation for this ceremony, a moment that Hindus have been waiting for centuries. The prospect of the Ram Mandir's inauguration and the installation of the revered deity Ram Lalla in his rightful place has sparked a wave of relief and celebration within the community.

Looking Beyond Criticisms

Speaking to Republic TV ahead of the highly anticipated consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir scheduled for January 22, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar addressed criticisms labeling the Ram Mandir as a symbol of Hindu supremacism or revivalism. He made a passionate appeal for everyone to be part of the grand Ayodhya fest, emphasizing that this event transcends divisive politics and invites unity.

Development Beyond Infrastructure

Shankar also urged opposition leaders to transcend political divides and participate in this once-in-a-lifetime event. He underscored that true development isn't solely about building roads but also involves the cultivation of culture and civilization, a sentiment embodied in the construction of the Ram Mandir.